Woman arrested at Belfast International Airport under Terrorism Act
A woman has been arrested at Belfast International Airport by police investigating New IRA activities.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the 23-year-old woman on Saturday morning under the Terrorism Act.
A PSNI spokesperson said the woman has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave for questioning.