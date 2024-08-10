Woman arrested at Belfast International Airport under Terrorism Act

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Aug 2024, 11:28 GMT
A woman has been arrested at Belfast International Airport by police investigating New IRA activities.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the 23-year-old woman on Saturday morning under the Terrorism Act.

A PSNI spokesperson said the woman has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave for questioning.

