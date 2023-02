A woman is in police custody following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Ballyclare this afternoon (Thursday).

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers received and responded to a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision at Rashee Road, Ballyclare, shortly before 3pm today (Thursday, February 23).

"There were no reports of any injuries.

"One woman was arrested on suspicion of related offences and remains in police custody at this time.

