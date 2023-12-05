Woman arrested in Lisburn attempts to headbutt police officer
Police have arrested a 50-year-old woman, after attending a report of an alleged assault in the Rathvarna Close area of Lisburn, on Monday December 4.
Officers attended an address shortly after 10.30pm and became aware of a woman matching the description of the initial report.
The woman engaged with police but was verbally aggressive throughout.
She was arrested for common assault, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
When being transported to custody, she became aggressive, attempting to head-butt one of the officers.
The woman was further arrested for assault on police and she remains in police custody at this time.