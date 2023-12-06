Woman arrested in Lisburn is released after attempting to headbutt police officer

Police have released a 50-year-old woman who was arrested following the report of an alleged assault in the Rathvarna Close area of Lisburn, on Monday December 4.

Officers attended an address shortly after 10.30pm and became aware of a woman matching the description of the initial report.

The woman engaged with police but was verbally aggressive throughout.

She was arrested for common assault, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

50 year old woman arrested in Lisburn following alleged assault, Pic credit: Jim McCafferty

When being transported to custody, she became aggressive, attempting to head-butt one of the officers.

The woman has been released from custody following questioning.