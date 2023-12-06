Woman arrested in Lisburn is released after attempting to headbutt police officer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers attended an address shortly after 10.30pm and became aware of a woman matching the description of the initial report.
The woman engaged with police but was verbally aggressive throughout.
Advertisement
Advertisement
She was arrested for common assault, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
When being transported to custody, she became aggressive, attempting to head-butt one of the officers.
The woman has been released from custody following questioning.
The woman has been issued with a community resolution notice for assault on police.