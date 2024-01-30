Register
Woman arrested in Newtownabbey following fraudulent transactions

Detectives investigating reports of fraud at commercial premises in the Church Road area of Newtownabbey have made an arrest.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jan 2024, 14:59 GMT
Detailing the arrest operation, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The reports of fraud in relation to the misuse of store cards and fraudulent transactions were made to police in May and June last year.

“Officers investigating the reports carried out a search of a property in the Newtownabbey area this morning (Tuesday, January 30).

“A number of items were seized as a result of the search and a 38-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

“She remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1298 06/06/23.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”