Woman arrested in Newtownabbey on suspicion of fraud by false representation is released
A 38-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation in Newtownabbey today (Tuesday) has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
The arrest followed a search by detectives investigating reports of fraud at commercial premises in the Church Road.
In a statement earlier today, the PSNI said the reports of fraud in relation to the misuse of store cards and fraudulent transactions were made to them in May and June last year and a number of items were seized as a result of the search in the Newtownabbey area.
Police added their investigation is continuing and anyone with information can contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1298 06/06/23.