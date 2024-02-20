Woman arrested in relation to police investigation into Ballymena theft report is released
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 26-year-old was detained after police responded to a report of anti-social behaviour on the Waveney Road area of the town in the early hours of Tuesday, February 20.
In a statement on February 20, the PSNI said: “Local Policing Team officers received a report shortly after 2am of an altercation involving several people. It is understood a designer wallet containing a sum of money, and a mobile phone had been stolen.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Subsequently a house search was carried out in the Galgorm Road area and a wallet matching the description was located. Officers seized the wallet for further examination and arrested a 26-year-old woman on suspicion of robbery.”