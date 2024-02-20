Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 26-year-old was detained after police responded to a report of anti-social behaviour on the Waveney Road area of the town in the early hours of Tuesday, February 20.

In a statement on February 20, the PSNI said: “Local Policing Team officers received a report shortly after 2am of an altercation involving several people. It is understood a designer wallet containing a sum of money, and a mobile phone had been stolen.

