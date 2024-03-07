Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Team have made an arrest while out on patrol today (Thursday, March 7) in relation to a quantity of Class B drugs.

"One woman has been arrested and is currently assisting us with our enquiries."

Police added: "If you have any information you would like to report, please contact us on 101 or report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report.

“We are committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime.