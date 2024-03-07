Woman arrested in relation to police investigation into seizure of Class B drugs in Carrickfergus
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Team have made an arrest while out on patrol today (Thursday, March 7) in relation to a quantity of Class B drugs.
"One woman has been arrested and is currently assisting us with our enquiries."
Police added: "If you have any information you would like to report, please contact us on 101 or report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report.
“We are committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime.
“You can also report anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”