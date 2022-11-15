Police believe a break-in at business premises in Cullybackey yesterday (Monday) could be connected to a series of burglaries in Mid and East Antrim.

In a statement the PSNI said at approximately 2.30am more than one individual is believed to have entered the Fenaghy Road premises following access through a side door.

Numerous items were reported to have been taken, including toolkits and battery packs.After a police search, a vehicle was seized and a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary. She has since been released on police bail to return for further questioning at a later date.The statement added: “A further search was conducted at another property with suspected stolen items being recovered. A second vehicle was also seized.

"Police believe at least two other suspects may have been involved. The possibility that this incident is linked to a spate of recent burglaries across the district is being investigated.

Editorial image