The woman, who is aged 37, remains in custody.
It follows the closure of the Northway between Highfield and Roundabout 4 at Rushmere last night.
A PSNI spokespersons aid: “Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving, following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the Northway area of Craigavon on Monday (4th April).
“It was reported to police shortly before 8.45pm that a vehicle had crashed into a roundabout.
“The woman remains in police custody at this time and there are no further details.”
