The woman, who is aged 37, remains in custody.

It follows the closure of the Northway between Highfield and Roundabout 4 at Rushmere last night.

A PSNI spokespersons aid: “Police have arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving, following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the Northway area of Craigavon on Monday (4th April).

The roads remained closed for some time but have now reopened.

“It was reported to police shortly before 8.45pm that a vehicle had crashed into a roundabout.

“The woman remains in police custody at this time and there are no further details.”

