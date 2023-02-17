Woman arrived at parents' house demanding money for cigarettes, court told

A woman scratched her father's face when she called at her parents’ home for money to buy cigarettes, a court has heard.

Helen Collins (45) from Clarkes Square, Knockloughrim, was given a two-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, on charges of common assault and criminal damage.

District Judge Alan White told Collins, who appeared by video link at Magherafelt Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, that he would not be imposing a restraining order on this occasion.

But Mr White warned that if she came before the court again for any misappropriate behaviour, an order would be imposed and there would be no way to “patch things up” with her parents.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that on January 22 this year, police were called to attend an incident at the defendant's parents’ home at Gulladuff where the she had arrived "shouting" and demanding they gave her money for cigarettes.

The lawyer said she broke a plant pot and threatened she would break the glass in the window if they did not let her in.

Counsel said the defendant was let in and ran past scratching her father in the face.

A defence lawyer said the “problem is alcohol” and she had taken too much.

He said she is “completely distraught” for putting her mother and father through this trauma and wanted to reconcile with them.

He added she has been in custody since January 22 and has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

