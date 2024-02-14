Woman assaulted after patio doors broken with golf club on Christmas Eve
Faye Greene (44), of Dickson's Hill in Ballymena, admitted charges of assault and causing criminal damage on December 24, 2023.
Charges of assaulting another person and having a golf club as an offensive weapon were withdrawn by prosecutors at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
A prosecutor said a woman in the house fell to the ground in a hallway after being punched in the face and the defendant then continued the assault. The woman was left with a cut above her eye and bruising.
The case was adjourned to March 5 for a pre-sentence report.