A women broke patio doors with a golf club before entering and punching a woman on Christmas Eve, a court heard.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 14th Feb 2024, 09:26 GMT
Faye Greene (44), of Dickson's Hill in Ballymena, admitted charges of assault and causing criminal damage on December 24, 2023.

Charges of assaulting another person and having a golf club as an offensive weapon were withdrawn by prosecutors at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A prosecutor said a woman in the house fell to the ground in a hallway after being punched in the face and the defendant then continued the assault. The woman was left with a cut above her eye and bruising.

The case was adjourned to March 5 for a pre-sentence report.