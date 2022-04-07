Woman assaulted ex-partner’s sister during visit

Michelle Kane (30), of Wakehurst Court, admitted the offences in relation to March 10 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police received a report at 3.10am of a disturbance at an address.

A woman said she was in bed sleeping and was awakened by “loud banging”.

She got up and saw Kane, who was intoxicated, at the door.

The defendant started shouting at her asking to see her brother, Kane’s ex-partner, who was staying at the property for a number of days.

The woman said her children were sleeping and asked Kane to leave but the defendant refused to leave and pulled her hair.

The woman said she lifted a shoe and hit Kane, causing the defendant to let go and was able to close the door.

Kane then sat at the end of the drive way for a time before leaving.

The prosecutor said police went to Kane’s address but there was answer at her home.

The prosecutor added: “At the time restrictions were in place that were to stay at home and only to leave your home for essential reasons”.

Kane told police she was drunk but remembered going to the other house, claiming it was to get keys for the back door of her house which her partner had after he removed his belongings from the property.

She said she had travelled there and back by taxi.

A defence barrister said “fuelled by drink” Kane felt she needed to get her keys back as being unable to lock the door had made her feel “vulnerable”.

He said Kane accepted breaching the covid regulations by going to the other property.

The defendant was given a three months jail term, suspended for a year, and fined £200.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told her: “You must understand whatever your grievances you can’t settle them in this way.”