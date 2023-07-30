The incident happened between 12.45am and 01.20am in the Co Armagh town.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “The victim was asked for assistance by this male’s friend and in thanks for her good will, was assaulted by the person she was trying to help onto their feet. This happened in the vicinity of the Derry Street junction of Victoria Street.
“Police are appealing to anyone with information that could help identify the suspect to contact police on 101 quoting reference 635 of 30/07/2023.”