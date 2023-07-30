Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77

Woman assaulted while attempting to help male to his feet in Lurgan

Police are appealing for information after a female was assaulted whilst attempting to help a male who was lying on the ground in Lurgan early on Sunday.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jul 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 17:56 BST
General view of the junction of Victoria Street and Derry Street, Lurgan. Photo by GoogleGeneral view of the junction of Victoria Street and Derry Street, Lurgan. Photo by Google
General view of the junction of Victoria Street and Derry Street, Lurgan. Photo by Google

The incident happened between 12.45am and 01.20am in the Co Armagh town.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “The victim was asked for assistance by this male’s friend and in thanks for her good will, was assaulted by the person she was trying to help onto their feet. This happened in the vicinity of the Derry Street junction of Victoria Street.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information that could help identify the suspect to contact police on 101 quoting reference 635 of 30/07/2023.”