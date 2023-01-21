A woman who tried to set a dog on a social worker has been given a four months jail term, suspended for two years.

Helen Agnew (42), of Grove Road, Kells, Co Antrim was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court for 'assault' and a charge of 'attempting to set a dog' on a person on February 11 last year.

The defendant had previously been convicted after a contest.

A prosecutor told the sentencing hearing that Agnew had told the social worker to "f*ck off".

Ballymena courthouse

The social worker had said that as she was leaving the defendant "told the dog to attack her".

The social worker got into a car and locked it. Agnew tried to open the door and then began banging on the car window with her fist and it was an 'in fear' assault.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had a clear record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "I understand you disagree with my finding but that is a matter for you but I was satisfied that the social worker gave credible and reliable evidence.