Woman banned at Lisburn Magistrates Court after admitting to drink driving

A motorist has been banned from driving for a year after she admitted making a “wrong decision” and driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.

Aisling Ferris, 31, whose address was given as Crawfordsburn Road in Drumaness, appeared unrepresented legally before Lisburn Magistrates Court on August 17, charged with driving with excess alcohol in her breath.

The court heard that on July 23, 2023 at 2am, police received a report from an off-duty police officer who had observed a red Volkswagen Golf being driven by someone suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

It was reported the off duty officer had followed the defendant from Belfast, observed her stop at the Applegreen service station, and then pull into McDonald’s car park at Sprucefield.

Drumaness woman banned from the roads after admitting to drink driving at Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic credit: Google

An evidential breath test reading showed 82 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant said: “It is the first and last time I would ever do it. I am ashamed of doing it.

"I was on my own, it was a rainy night and I couldn’t get a taxi. It was a wrong decision.”

District Judge, Rose Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months. She also imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.