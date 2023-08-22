Woman banned at Lisburn Magistrates Court after admitting to drink driving
Aisling Ferris, 31, whose address was given as Crawfordsburn Road in Drumaness, appeared unrepresented legally before Lisburn Magistrates Court on August 17, charged with driving with excess alcohol in her breath.
The court heard that on July 23, 2023 at 2am, police received a report from an off-duty police officer who had observed a red Volkswagen Golf being driven by someone suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.
It was reported the off duty officer had followed the defendant from Belfast, observed her stop at the Applegreen service station, and then pull into McDonald’s car park at Sprucefield.
An evidential breath test reading showed 82 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
The defendant said: “It is the first and last time I would ever do it. I am ashamed of doing it.
"I was on my own, it was a rainy night and I couldn’t get a taxi. It was a wrong decision.”
District Judge, Rose Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months. She also imposed a fine of £250, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.
During sentencing, Ms Watters told the defendant it was “quite a high reading” but advised her the ban could be reduced to nine months if she successfully completed a drink driving awareness course.