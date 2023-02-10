The ex-partner of a Cookstown man believed he had videoed her in the bedroom after she had got out of the bath and was naked, a court has heard.

Joshua Hudson (22), of Moorville, faces charges of harassment, voyeurism and persistent improper use of a telecommunications network to cause anxiety over a four-week period.

Police objected at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday to a variation in Hudson's bail conditions relating to his curfew and access to a mobile phone.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers heard that the injured party had become depressed and had suicidal thoughts as result of the defendant's alleged behaviour.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Outlining the background to the case, a police officer said on February 26 last year the injured party reported harassment by her ex-partner and said it had been going on for four weeks after she had ended their relationship.

She claimed Hudson would be in the garden of her house at night throwing twigs at the window and crying, the officer said.

He said on one occasion she heard a banging at the door at 11pm and saw him running away.

The officer said the injured party was concerned that he had videoed her in her bedroom as she had only got out of the bath and was naked.

Continuing, the officer said on February 28 last Hudson had sent 32 text messages to the injured party telling her that he could not live without her. He had also phoned her and tagged her on Facebook.

The officer said police objected to the variation because if the defendant had an internet enabled phone he may contact the injured party.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay described the bail conditions as severe and said the defendant is a young man who needed his phone for work.

Mr McStay said there had been two alleged breaches of bail, but there had been no question of the defendant attempting to contact the injured party.