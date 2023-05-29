A court heard a woman bit her former partner on the arm to get free after he turned up drunk at her home and assaulted her.

Details emerged as Philip Bradley Douglas (25), with an address listed as Drumtara in Ballymena, threatened to kill the woman; assaulted her; improperly used a public communications network and breached a Non-Molestation Order during incidents in April and June last year.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (May 25), via video link from prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court heard the defendant sent 30 "abusive" texts and emails in a day in April. Then at 2am on June 24 last year a number of 999 calls were made and police attended an address.

Ballymena courthouse

The court was told that Douglas, who had a previous record, was aggressive to police.

The woman said the defendant arrived at her home banging on the door at 2am and the door was opened as she didn't want to "cause a scene outside".

The woman told police that Douglas held her down and threatened to kill her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She bit him in the arm in an attempt to break free," the prosecutor said.

A defence lawyer said the defendant is of no fixed abode after he was "intimidated out of his home"

Jailing Douglas for seven months and putting in place a two-year Restraining Order, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "bad case" of domestic abuse.