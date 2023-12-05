Woman bit PSNI officer and tried to smoke cannabis in front of him, court told

A 27-year-old woman who bit a policeman and tried to smoke cannabis in front of him has avoided being sent to jail.

Bobbie Kylie Cardwell lashed out at officers checking on her welfare after she had discharged herself from hospital.

The mother-of-two was given a six-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay £300 compensation for what the judge branded “disgusting behaviour”.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard concerns were raised when she left the hospital on March 27 this year.

Police attended Cardwell’s home at Milewater Close in Newtownabbey and found her in the living room with a grinder containing a small amount of cannabis.

Prosecutors said she became abusive and aggressive, striking out at an officer and biting him on the hand.

She was arrested and put in the back of a police car, but kicked one of the door panels several times.

During the outburst Cardwell elbowed another female officer in the face.

At that stage she had to be taken to Antrim Area Hospital for further medical assessment.

However, she refused all treatment and shouted a series of profanities in the waiting area.

Cardwell, now of Leckagh Walk in Magherafelt, admitted charges of assault on police, possessing a Class B drug, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

Defence counsel Sean O’Hare told the court she was receiving treatment for a drug dependency which spiralled after one of her children was removed for adoption.

“She still had the (intravenous) line attached when she discharged herself,” the barrister said.

“When the hospital sent police to check on her she produced this grinder and tried to smoke (cannabis) in front of officers.”

Mr O’Hare added: “She was in a distressed state and has no recollection of what occurred.”

District Judge Steven Keown declared: “(This was) disgusting behaviour.”

Sentencing Cardwell to a total of six months custody, he suspended the term for three years.