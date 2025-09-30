A woman who bit a staff member at the Olderfleet Bar in Larne has received a suspended jail term.

Jamie Lee Livingston (28), with an address listed as a rehab centre in Wales, appeared via video link at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, to be sentenced for three assaults and being disorderly.

On October 5 last year the defendant had been asked to leave a ticket-only event at the bar and she had thrown herself to the ground and began screaming and she then kicked a member of door staff in the face.

She bit his arm leaving a "significant bite mark" and leaving it severely swollen, the court was told.

She also kicked and scrabbed two members of staff before making off without paying her bill. The court was told the bill has now been paid.

A defence barrister said the defendant had an alcohol issue and is currently at a rehab centre which is "going very well".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the incident had been aggravated by the bite and handed down a four months prison term, suspended for three years.