A 19-year-old woman has been ordered to serve three months on top of a current prison term after breaking a prison officer's finger when being remanded in custody at a previous court.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shannon Ward, with an address listed as Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison and admitted charges including assaults, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

On January 16 this year the defendant kicked police officers and spat in the eye of a police woman. She spat at and bit another police officer on the hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next day she appeared at court in connection with those offences and when she was refused bail at court she assaulted three prison officers with a female officer suffering a broken finger and a female officer suffered ligament damage.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World.

On May 24 this year the defendant spat at police officers and damaged a police vehicle.

In June this year Ward grabbed a female police officer by the hair and punched her in a police cell. She spat in the face of another officer and spat on the foot of a third officer.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has "sensory issues" and "behaves appallingly when detained".

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Ward has an "absolute aversion" to anyone coming into physical contact with her and when that happens "she reacts extremely badly to that" and "there is a loss of control" but that she "doesn't go out looking for trouble".

He said the defendant is a member of the travelling community and had moved to Ballymena for a "fresh start".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said even allowing for the defendant's "vulnerabilities and her mental health issues" they were serious offences.

"Fracturing prison officers’ fingers and spitting in public servants’ faces and eyes; grabbing people by the hair and refusing to let go. Each of these cases on their own would justify a custodial sentence".