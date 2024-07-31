Woman broke window of friend who failed to repay £220 she borrowed to feed children, court told
Forty-two-year-old Gail Fitzpatrick from Killymaddy Hill, Dungannon, admitted charges of criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.
District Judge Peter Magill told Fitzpatrick that she had "just lost it" after the friend didn't pay back £220 she had borrowed to buy food.
Mr Magill said the defendant had lost the money and had a "very minor record."
He told her that Probation would be of help to her but she needed to keep appointments and cooperate with them. The judge added that if she did not keep appointments she would be brought back to court.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that on October 1 last year, police were called to a disturbance at Killymaddy Hill in Dungannon and the reporting person claimed the defendant had used a potato masher to break her window.
The lawyer said Fitzpatrick was shouting abuse at the injured party and ended up being arrested by the police. He added that the injured party did not make a statement and did not give an estimate for the damage.
A defence lawyer said the defendant and the injured party knew each other. He said the injured party had asked Fitzpatrick for money to feed her children and was given £220 which she did not repay.
The lawyer said the defendant, who regretted the incident, had taken alcohol at the time and “took the matter into her own hands”.