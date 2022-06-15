Woman brutally attacked by masked men with hammers in her Waterside flat

PSNI are appealing for wintnesses

The four assailants also wrecked her home.

Detectives in Foyle investigating the incident in Fountain Hill in the city last night, 14th June, are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch said the incident at a flat was reported at around 10.15pm, and is reported to have occurred just minutes earlier and involved six men. Four of these masked men forced entry to the property, while the two other men remained outside during the incident.

Once inside the flat, the attackers forced entry to a room where they struck the female occupant, aged in her forties, on her leg and hands with weapons, including hammers. They also caused extensive damage to the flat by smashing windows, doors and other furnishings before making off in the direction of Top of the Hill.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who sustained minor injuries. She was attacked in her home, a place where she deserves to feel safe, and, understandably, she is very distressed.

“While we’ve made a number of enquiries into this incident, which we are investigating as an aggravated burglary, working to establish who was involved and a motive, we’re appealing to anyone who may have information about what happened, and who has not yet spoken with us, to get in touch. In particular, we want to hear from anyone who saw these men in the area, between 10.05pm and 10.15pm.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 2098 of 14/06/22.