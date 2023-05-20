Woman caught drink-driving twice within a month loses licence for 18 months

A Cookstown motorist caught drink-driving on two occasions within a month, was banned from driving for 18 months at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

Martina Miller (48) from Burnvale Crescent in the town, was also fined a total of £300 with a £15 offender levy on two counts of driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard on March 10 at approximately 4.30pm, police received a report of a suspect drink driver at Drum Road, Cookstown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecuting counsel said the reporting person had noticed a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant who had taken a drink before getting into the car.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said police called at the address where a vehicle matching the description of the car was parked in Cookstown.

On speaking to the defendant, police noticed her eyes were red and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from her breath.

She was arrested and taken to Dungannon police station where she provided a breath test which showed a reading of 57mcgs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Continuing, counsel said the defendant told police she had drank a half bottle of wine when she got home.

On March 28 this year, police received a report of a suspect drink driver at a shop on the Westland Road in Cookstown, and later located the vehicle at the defendant's address.