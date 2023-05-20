Woman caught drink-driving twice within a month loses licence for 18 months

Martina Miller (48) from Burnvale Crescent in the town, was also fined a total of £300 with a £15 offender levy on two counts of driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.
The court heard on March 10 at approximately 4.30pm, police received a report of a suspect drink driver at Drum Road, Cookstown.
Prosecuting counsel said the reporting person had noticed a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant who had taken a drink before getting into the car.
The lawyer said police called at the address where a vehicle matching the description of the car was parked in Cookstown.
On speaking to the defendant, police noticed her eyes were red and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from her breath.
She was arrested and taken to Dungannon police station where she provided a breath test which showed a reading of 57mcgs.
Continuing, counsel said the defendant told police she had drank a half bottle of wine when she got home.
On March 28 this year, police received a report of a suspect drink driver at a shop on the Westland Road in Cookstown, and later located the vehicle at the defendant's address.
The prosecutor said on speaking to the defendant police noticed a smell of intoxicating liquor from her breath and she failed a preliminary test. She was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite, where she provided a specimen of alcohol showing a reading of 77mcgs in breath.