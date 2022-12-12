A Ballymena woman kicked and broke a window of a chip shop in the town.

Diane Agnes McCrystal (47), of Fisherwick Crescent, committed the offence on August 14 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (December 8) at 6.10pm police received a report of damage caused to the door of 'Maureen's' in the town's Broughshane Street.

Police spoke to staff who said there had been a "disagreement between this defendant and staff members about the order she had placed".

Ballymena courthouse.

McCrystal had kicked a pane of glass, causing it to smash and it cost £300 to fix, the court was told. She was arrested nearby.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

