Diane Agnes McCrystal (47), of Fisherwick Crescent, committed the offence on August 14 this year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (December 8) at 6.10pm police received a report of damage caused to the door of 'Maureen's' in the town's Broughshane Street.
Police spoke to staff who said there had been a "disagreement between this defendant and staff members about the order she had placed".
McCrystal had kicked a pane of glass, causing it to smash and it cost £300 to fix, the court was told. She was arrested nearby.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
The defendant was put on Probation for a year and was also ordered to pay £150 compensation towards the cost of the broken window.