Woman charged in connection with Antrim stabbing incident and man (44) arrested as investigation continues

Detectives investigating a report of a stabbing in the Firmount Drive area of Antrim this morning (Friday) have charged a woman to court.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jan 2024, 14:46 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 20:07 GMT
The woman, aged 63, has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. She is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court on February 20.

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 44-year-old man has also been arrested in connection with the incident. He was arrested on Friday evening on suspicion of aggravated burglary, threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, non-fatal strangulation, and possession of a Class B controlled drug. The man remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Police are appealing for information following the incident in Antrim. Photo by: PacemakerPolice are appealing for information following the incident in Antrim. Photo by: Pacemaker
Police are appealing for information following the incident in Antrim. Photo by: Pacemaker

In a statement earlier today, Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Police received a report shortly after 5.10am that a man, aged in his 40s, had been stabbed at a property in the Firmount Drive area of the town. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds to his upper body area.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone who thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries or has mobile, CCTV or dash-cam footage of what happened, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 177 26/01/24.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.