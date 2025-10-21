A court was told a woman accused of brothel keeping has concerns about signing bail at Ballymena Police Station because it is close to an area were riots happened over three days in June.

Details were given to Ballymena Magistrates Court in relation to Ondina Cordovan (22), with an address in the town.

She is one of a number of people charged with 'controlling' a Romanian woman's 'prostitution'; using 'criminal property, namely money'; concealing 'criminal property - cash'; and entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

Cordovan is also charged with 'brothel keeping'; possessing criminal property and possession of cannabis.

As part of bail she has to sign once a week at Ballymena Station. She was seeking for that condition to be relaxed.

A police officer objected to the variation. The officer said the defence said the signing condition was "restrictive".

The officer said the defendant said she had "concerns in regards to the racially-aggravated disorder in June".

The officer said there are parking facilities near the station which would "negate a long walk and might alleviate her concerns".

A defence barrister there had been "recent events in the community in terms of the riots". He said the defendant "walks" to the station.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter refused to relax the signing condition and the case was adjourned to October 30.