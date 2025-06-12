A woman has been charged with causing death by careless driving following a fatal road traffic collision in the Bushmills area yesterday (Wednesday).

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit investigating the fatal road traffic collision in the Causeway Road area of Bushmills on Wednesday, June 11, have charged a 66-year-old woman with causing death by careless driving.

She is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, June 13. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.