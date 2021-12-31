Woman charged with sexual assault and kidnapping

Woman has been charged.

Police confirmed a 29-year-old has been charged with a number of offences, including sexual assault, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of common assault and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

She is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrate’s Court this morning (Friday, December 31) via videolink.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.