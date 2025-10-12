A woman charged with stealing almost £30,000 worth of scratch cards has had her case sent to the Crown Court.

Emma Chambers (35), of Bramble Wood in Crumlin, allegedly took £29,522 worth of scratch cards between November 1, 2023 and September 5, 2024 in relation to, according to the charge sheet, Centra at Oriel Road in Antrim town.

She is also charged with fraud by false representation 'that you were authorised to validate lottery scratch cards with the intention, by making the representation, to make a gain for yourself or another or to cause loss'.

The case has been sent to Antrim Crown Court. Photo: Google

The accused was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, The case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on November 5.

The defendant was given continuing bail of £500. She is to have no contact with two people and she is not to enter the Centra at Oriel Road as part of bail conditions.