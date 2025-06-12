A woman charged with stealing almost £30,000 worth of scratch cards is set to have her case sent to the Crown Court.

Emma Chambers (35), of Bramble Wood in Crumlin, allegedly took £29,522 worth of scratch cards between November 1, 2023 and September 5, 2024.

She is also charged with fraud by false representation 'that you were authorised to validate lottery scratch cards with the intention, by making the representation, to make a gain for yourself or another or to cause loss to Lotto (company) or to expose them to a risk of loss'.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, and it was adjourned to July 8 to fix a date for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send the matter to the Crown Court.