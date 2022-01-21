A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the report of a shooting incident in Portadown in the early hours of Friday 21st January are appealing for information.

“The incident at a house at Loughgall Road in the town was reported to have taken place at around 12:25am on Friday morning.

“One woman was inside the house when a shot was fired at the property, striking the front window, smashing the outer pane.”

Detective Sergeant Dave Stewart said: “Thankfully, the woman was not injured as a result of this reckless attack but, as you can imagine, she has been left badly shaken.

“We are working to establish a motive for this attack and I am appealing to anyone who was in Loughgall Road area at around the time of the incident and saw or heard anything suspicious to get in touch with detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 30 22/01/22. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

