A woman who "felt sorry" for her ex-partner and put £5 into an electricity meter for him, left her purse behind when she left his house and he stole money from her and used her bank card.

Mark Magill (30), of Bengore Gardens in Larne, admitted theft in relation to June last year.

A prosecutor said the woman had "felt sorry" for Magill, her ex-partner, after noticing there was no electricity at his home and she put in a £5 top-up.

When she left to go to her own home she realised she had not got her purse with her and Magill said it was not in his property. The woman returned to look for it and both failed to find it.

Ballymena courthouse Credit: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

When she contacted her bank she was told the card had been used at an ATM. She believed it was Magill as he was the only other person who knew the PIN code and £50 had been taken out.

She said she had £35 in her purse which had also been taken.

When interviewed by police the defendant made full admissions and said after taking the cash he had thrown the purse in a river. A defence solicitor said the money had been paid back.

At the time of the offence, the defendant had been addicted to Diazepam and he was "very remorseful" for what he had done.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is a nasty thing to steal somebody's money, especially when they are known to you. It is essentially a breach of trust case."