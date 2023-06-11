Woman fined after attempting to commit fraud at Sainsbury's at Sprucefield

Alison Thompson, 52, whose address is unknown, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with attempted fraud by misrepresentation.
The court heard that on October 21, 2022, police attended Sainsbury’s at Sprucefield following the report of an attempted fraud.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The defendant was said to have gone to the beauty aisle in the store and lifted two Olay face creams priced at £30 each. She then took them to the customer services counter, said that she has previously purchased them and asked for a refund.
She was then approached by security and left the store.
Defence said the defendant has entered a guilty plea at “the earliest opportunity”.
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £150.
Ms Watters also told the defence: “If she commits any further offences in the future a fine isn’t going to be an option and she should be made very aware of that.”