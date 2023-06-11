Woman fined after attempting to commit fraud at Sainsbury's at Sprucefield

A woman who pleaded guilty to attempted fraud has been fined £150 by Lisburn Magistrates Court.

Alison Thompson, 52, whose address is unknown, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with attempted fraud by misrepresentation.

The court heard that on October 21, 2022, police attended Sainsbury’s at Sprucefield following the report of an attempted fraud.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant was said to have gone to the beauty aisle in the store and lifted two Olay face creams priced at £30 each. She then took them to the customer services counter, said that she has previously purchased them and asked for a refund.

Woman fined for attempted fraud at Sainsburys at Sprucefield, Pic by Google

She was then approached by security and left the store.

Defence said the defendant has entered a guilty plea at “the earliest opportunity”.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £150.