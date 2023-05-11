Register
Woman fined and given penalty points after court heard she had no intention of driving while under the influence

A Belfast woman has been fined and given 10 penalty points after facing charges of being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:22 BST

Donna Reid, 48, whose address was given as High Street Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on May 4.

The court heard that on April 8, 2023, just before 4pm, police received a report that the defendant had left her home after drinking alcohol.

On arrival at Mount Eagles Way in Lagmore, the police carried out a breath test, which gave a reading of 67 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Lisburn courthouse Pic by GoogleLisburn courthouse Pic by Google
Lisburn courthouse Pic by Google

The defendant told the police she had two mini bottles of wine and that she went to the car to lift her handbag when the police showed up and that she had no intention of driving.

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £300, £15 offender’s levy, and endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with 10 penalty points.