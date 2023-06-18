A woman stole a purse a shopper left behind at an aisle in a "nasty" offence at the 'Iceland' store in Ballymena, a court was told.

Alexandra Varga (25), of Ballymoney Road, Ballymena, who had a previously clear record, admitted theft of a purse containing bank cards and £53 cash on March 11 last year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that a customer had left her purse in an aisle and when CCTV was viewed it showed the defendant taking the purse.

A stolen bank card was used to make withdrawals of £10 and £11.

Ballymena courthouse. Credit: National World

Police spotted the defendant and a man who matched descriptions nearby.

A defence barrister claimed the defendant had been "put up to this".