Alexandra Varga (25), of Ballymoney Road, Ballymena, who had a previously clear record, admitted theft of a purse containing bank cards and £53 cash on March 11 last year.
A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court that a customer had left her purse in an aisle and when CCTV was viewed it showed the defendant taking the purse.
A stolen bank card was used to make withdrawals of £10 and £11.
Police spotted the defendant and a man who matched descriptions nearby.
A defence barrister claimed the defendant had been "put up to this".
Fining the defendant £150 and ordering her to pay back £74.75, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "nasty offence to steal anyone's purse ".