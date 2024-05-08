Woman given suspended jail sentence for 'very unpleasant' altercation with neighbour
Nicole Duffin (41), from Davison Villas, Castledawson, was fined £100 with a £15 offender’s levy on a charge of disorderly behaviour at Creagh Road, Castledawson, on March 11 last year.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan also ordered Duffin to pay the complainant £80 compensation in respect of damage to a glass front door arising out of the incident.
No details of the incident were given in court.
A defence lawyer said Duffin was “acutely aware” of the position she finds herself in as she is in breach of a sentence imposed a short period before this matter.
He explained she has been working with Probation over the last year and two months and this appeared to be working.
The lawyer added the disorderly behaviour amounted to “verbal shouting” in the street.