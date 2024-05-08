Woman given suspended jail sentence for 'very unpleasant' altercation with neighbour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicole Duffin (41), from Davison Villas, Castledawson, was fined £100 with a £15 offender’s levy on a charge of disorderly behaviour at Creagh Road, Castledawson, on March 11 last year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan also ordered Duffin to pay the complainant £80 compensation in respect of damage to a glass front door arising out of the incident.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google

No details of the incident were given in court.

A defence lawyer said Duffin was “acutely aware” of the position she finds herself in as she is in breach of a sentence imposed a short period before this matter.

He explained she has been working with Probation over the last year and two months and this appeared to be working.