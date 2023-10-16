Woman had Diazepam inside 'Kinder egg'
A 44-year-old woman with previous drugs convictions was caught with 23 grammes of powdered Diazepam inside a "Kinder egg" in her handbag, a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court.
Jennifer Breen, with an address listed as Ballyclug Mews in Ballymena, was sentenced on a charge of possessing a Class C drug on August 18 this year.
A prosecutor estimated the drugs were worth "less than £5".
The court heard the defendant said the Diazepam was for her personal use. A defence lawyer said his client was working with Community Addictions.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the offence was committed whilst the defendant was on Probation and he handed down a two months jail term, suspended for a year.