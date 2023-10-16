A 44-year-old woman with previous drugs convictions was caught with 23 grammes of powdered Diazepam inside a "Kinder egg" in her handbag, a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Jennifer Breen, with an address listed as Ballyclug Mews in Ballymena, was sentenced on a charge of possessing a Class C drug on August 18 this year.

A prosecutor estimated the drugs were worth "less than £5".

The court heard the defendant said the Diazepam was for her personal use. A defence lawyer said his client was working with Community Addictions.

