Woman had Diazepam inside 'Kinder egg'

A 44-year-old woman with previous drugs convictions was caught with 23 grammes of powdered Diazepam inside a "Kinder egg" in her handbag, a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Jennifer Breen, with an address listed as Ballyclug Mews in Ballymena, was sentenced on a charge of possessing a Class C drug on August 18 this year.

A prosecutor estimated the drugs were worth "less than £5".

The court heard the defendant said the Diazepam was for her personal use. A defence lawyer said his client was working with Community Addictions.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the offence was committed whilst the defendant was on Probation and he handed down a two months jail term, suspended for a year.