Woman had documentation 'on how to make counterfeit currency'

A woman has pleaded guilty to being in possession of 'documentation on how to make counterfeit currency'.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 11:03 BST
Roxana Enache (31), formerly of Hill Street in Ballymena but now of Patrick Place, committed the offence on July 5 this year.

She also admitted tendering a counterfeit £50 note; possessing counterfeit currency and tendering six counterfeit £50 notes.

Three charges she had faced have been withdrawn by prosecutors - possessing, tendering and attempting to tender a counterfeit £50 note' at a Ballymena pub.

The case was adjourned to November 30 for a pre-sentence report at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.