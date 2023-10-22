Woman had documentation 'on how to make counterfeit currency'
A woman has pleaded guilty to being in possession of 'documentation on how to make counterfeit currency'.
Roxana Enache (31), formerly of Hill Street in Ballymena but now of Patrick Place, committed the offence on July 5 this year.
She also admitted tendering a counterfeit £50 note; possessing counterfeit currency and tendering six counterfeit £50 notes.
Three charges she had faced have been withdrawn by prosecutors - possessing, tendering and attempting to tender a counterfeit £50 note' at a Ballymena pub.
The case was adjourned to November 30 for a pre-sentence report at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.