A woman who had denied an allegation of stealing four packets of Polo Mints worth £3.40 from a shop in Antrim town, has had the charge dismissed after a court contest.

Sarah Jane Cotter (42), with an address listed as Bush Park in Antrim town, was charged with theft in relation to September 14 last year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, staff said the accused "entered the shop, selecting a sandwich and then taking four packets of Polo Mints and placing them in a handbag".

She then got a coffee and paid for the sandwich, coffee and a packet of cigarettes "and then left without paying for the Polo Mints".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The prosecutor said the defendant told police that after getting the sandwich and Polo Mints, as she was getting sugar for her coffee, she was setting things down "in a daze".

The prosecutor said the accused accepted the Polo Mints hand been in her handbag and had said she paid for some items but had "forgotten to pay for the Polo Mints".

The accused, who had a previous relevant record, told the court that at the time of the incident she was the subject of "intimidation" and on that day before going to the shop she had been to a referral regarding her mental health.

She said she had gone to the shop to get cigarettes and a sandwich for a neighbour and she needed the coffee because she was "freezing" after "being in shock" about what she had discussed with the health professionals.

The accused said she had dropped items, possibly her handbag, when getting the coffee whilst selecting sugar, a lid and getting a stirring stick, and it was only when police spoke to later that she realised the Polo Mints were in her handbag. She said she had "completely forgot" about the Polos and although she was "not making any excuse" she had had a "really bad morning".

Dismissing the charge, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the prosecution had to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she had the intention to permanently deprive the shop of the Polo Mints.

He said the defendant said she had attended a mental health assessment and later had forgotten to pay for the Polo Mints as she was in a "bit of a daze". The judge said he accepted the account of the accused in that her assessment meeting "may well have affected her mental state in terms of thinking coherently and properly".

