A woman, who hit a police officer and was caught with Pregabalin tablets after an incident in Craigavon, has been given a £315 fine.

Danielle Campbell, aged 30, from Carn End, Holywood, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with assault on police and possession of a Class C Controlled drug, namely Pregabalin.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron

Representing Campbell, solicitor Mr Conor Downey said his client was pleading guilty to both charges.

A prosecutor told the court that on April 26 this year at 5.20pm, police received a report of an ongoing domestic incident at Pinebank, Craigavon.

When police arrived the defendant was not present but arrived at the back of the property a short time later and police spoke to her.

"Her behaviour was erratic. She continually ignored requests by police to stay away from the property as police attempted to keep both parties separated to establish what had happened.

“It was apparent the defendant was heavily intoxicated, slurring her speech, having difficulties standing up straight. She then attempted to enter the address and when the officer stopped her the defendant lashed out with her hand striking the officer on his left forearm,” said the prosecutor.

Campbell made no reply when arrested and she was taken to Dungannon Custody Suite. During a search she was found to have six Pregabalin tablets.

Mr Downey said the defendant is an unemployed mother-of-three.

“The person with whom she was having the argument is her brother who is court with her today. She wasn’t in the best of states. There is a strong support network for this lady.

"Her mother is the greatest crutch that anyone could rest upon,” said Mr Downey, adding: “You can see by her demeanour here today she is in a much better place and that is in no small part because of the assistance of her mother and her brother.”

Mr Downey said the defendant does have previous in relation to drug matters but she is receiving “great assistance” from various agencies.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Any assault on police is serious by its very nature. Fortunately for you, this was at the lower end of the scale.”