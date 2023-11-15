A woman taking children to Disneyland Paris has been fined for swearing at cabin crew on a plane from Belfast to France.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carrie Louise McShane (41), of Brompton Park in Belfast, was also fined for making a comment on social media in relation to her actions on the aircraft.

She admitted a charge of behaving in a 'threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner' towards a crew member of a plane. The defendant also pleaded guilty to improper use of a communications network on the same day - January 2 this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a prosecutor said police were told a passenger on an easyJet flight from Belfast International Airport to Paris had "behaved in a disruptive manner towards crew". The defendant was being "rowdy" and when asked to be quiet told cabin crew members to "F**k off" and "wise up".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Police met the plane upon arrival in Paris and whilst being escorted off, the defendant shouted towards a crew member: "I am going to kick her f**k in."

The prosecutor said when interviewed the defendant disputed elements of the allegations but admitted her conduct was inappropriate and apologised.

The court heard the defendant made a "derogatory" comment in relation to a Facebook post. There was a photo attached and a Facebook message from the defendant regarding a member of cabin crew said "HaHa".

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence barrister said the flight had been delayed for a "significant" time and before boarding the defendant had alcohol but had none onboard. He said the defendant's interaction with cabin crew had been "unacceptable" but there were elements of the case which McShane did not accept.

The lawyer said the defendant had been travelling with two young children and was with other people who were "all in good form". He said she had "no criminal record whatsoever".

District Judge Amanda Brady said McShane had been taking children "to Disneyland". The judge noted it was a case of "bad language on an aircraft" with "insults directed at cabin crew" but it "never got physical".

Judge Brady told the defendant: "Your kind of behaviour on a plane is very upsetting and intimidating I'm sure for cabin crew but it also upsets and frightens passengers. I am quite sure you made a lot of people's journey very miserable by your conduct."

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said the defendant "did suffer consequences as a result of having to make your own way home but that flows entirely from your own behaviour".