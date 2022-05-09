The woman was taken to hospital via ambulance as was a man in his 70s who self rescued from the same vehicle.

In another vehicle a second woman in her 30s self rescued and was taken to hospital by a family member.

A female pedestrian in her 60s was also assessed by ambulance at the scene and was taken to hospital by a family member.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said: They were called at Noon on Sunday May 8 to the Markethill Road, Portadown.

One applicance from Portadown and another from Lurgan attended the scene.

“The incident was dealt with at 12.59pm.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of a four vehicle road traffic collision on the Markethill Road, Portadown on Sunday, 8th May around 12pm.

“Colleagues from NI Fire and Rescue Service and NI Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“Two people were taken to hospital by ambulance with another person taken to hospital by family members.

“A man was cautioned at the scene for careless driving.”

