Woman is accused of immigration offence at Belfast International Airport

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2025, 09:18 BST
A woman is accused of an immigration offence at Belfast International Airport.

Leda Halilaj (22), of Strongbow Road in London, is charged in relation to May 1, 2024.

The case was mentioned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

Belfast International Airport. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
The charge is: "At Belfast International Airport did an act, namely assisted two Albanian nationals who were illegally in the UK attempt to travel to Liverpool, which you knew or had reasonable cause to believe facilitated the commission of a breach of immigration law by a person who was not a national of the United Kingdom contrary to section 25(1) of the Immigration Act 1971'.

The case was adjourned to September 30.

