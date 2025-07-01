A 37-year-old woman is accused of non-fatal strangulation by allegedly, according to a charge sheet, putting a belt around a man's neck.

Clare McAllister, of Heather Close in Antrim town, is charged in relation to various days including May 27 this year.

On May 27, she allegedly assaulted a man occasioning him actual bodily harm; she faces a further charge of assaulting him; she is accused of possessing a knife and a lighter as offensive weapons; she is charged with making a threat to kill him; as well as the belt allegation.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

She is also accused of assaulting the man on Valentine's Day this year. Between May 27 and June 5 she is accused of harassment of the man and also engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive.

The accused was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

No further details regarding the background to the case were given to the court and the case was adjourned to August 12.