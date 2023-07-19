Heather Anne McCarroll (37), of Kilmakevit Square, Cullybackey, is charged in relation to September 6 last year.
She is accused of assaulting four people; failing to comply with commands on a Jet2 aircraft; causing criminal damage to a 'bathroom' belonging to Jet2; endangering safety on an aircraft; being 'drunk' in an aircraft and behaving in a 'threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner towards a member of the crew of an aircraft'.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was adjourned to August 1.