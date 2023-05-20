Register
Woman is described as 'one of Probation's success stories'

A woman with a record for shoplifting has been off drugs for a year and is "one of Probation's success stories," a defence lawyer has told a court.

By Valerie Martin
Published 20th May 2023, 09:22 BST

Louise Browne (33), with an address listed as Ferniskey Terrace in Kells, had previously been given Community Service in relation to theft.

The defence barrister said the defendant had a history of heroin addiction and attributed progress in a "very large part" to help given whilst on Probation.

He said there had been no further offending apart from a "littering" offence which is due to be dealt with soon.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena..

The defendant was present at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

District Judge Francis Rafferty said the defendant had been unable to complete Community Service given to her previously for theft, because of what Browne said was "chronic" knee pain.

The judge revoked the Community Service and extended the Probation Order for a year from May 16 "to give her the assistance that she is clearly benefiting from at the moment".