Police are appealing for information and witnesses after criminal damage was caused to a house in Coleraine.

Woman left shaken by criminal damage to Coleraine house
The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Police received a report at approximately 10.55pm on Thursday, 23rd May that damage had been caused to the front of a house in the Hendra Court area.
“On arrival, officers observed that the front window of the property had been damaged, as well as a front door window panel which had been smashed. Thankfully, a woman who was inside the house at the time of the attack was uninjured – but left understandably shaken by what happened.
“The investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing to determine exactly what happened, who was involved, and a motive.
“We are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Hendra Court area yesterday evening shortly after 10.30pm and before 10.45pm, to make contact with police.
“Enquiries are ongoing this morning and the number to call is 101 quoting reference number 1919 23/05/24 if you have any information including dash-cam, mobile, CCTV or other footage that could help with the investigation.”
Anyone with any information about the incident can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Alternatively, Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by telephoning 0800 555 111.
The PSNI added that using the Crimestoppers number to pass on information “is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”