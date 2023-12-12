A woman made photocopies of a £50 note in a library before using one of the counterfeit notes to buy a drink at a pub in Ballymena and receive £48 change.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Roxana Enache (31), with an address listed as Hill Street in Ballymena, had offences detected on July 5 this year. She pleaded guilty to being in possession of 'documentation on how to make counterfeit currency'.

She also admitted tendering a counterfeit £50 note and possessing counterfeit currency. A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court police received a report from a pub in the town where she had provided a counterfeit £50 as payment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV was examined and officers located the defendant a short time later. She was found with six fake £50 notes in her purse. A search of her home then located nine counterfeit £50 notes and a leaflet "about making notes". "She had photocopied them in the library," the prosecutor added. The court heard they were "poor" quality.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

A defence lawyer said the defendant, who had a criminal record in Romania, had been in Northern Ireland for several years and works in a "coffee shop". He said she was "running low on money" and the offences were "very amateurish".

The lawyer said she wanted to provide for her family "so she went to the local library, managed to photocopy, then try to pass off these". At the bar she bought a glass of Fanta for £2 and was then given £48 from the fake £50.