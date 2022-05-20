Woman receives suspended jail term for breaking dog walker’s nose

Elizabeth Jane Reid (37), of Spence Crescent, committed the offence last summer whilst a woman was out walking her dog.

Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard there had been a “family dispute”.

A prosecutor said the injured party said the defendant, who pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, “punched her on the nose causing her to fall to the ground”.

Surgery was required for the nose injury.

A defence barrister said the defendant was “ashamed” of what she had done.

District Judge Nigel Broderick handed down a four months prison term, suspended for two years, along with a two year Restraining Order.

The judge told the defendant: “Whatever the reason for an argument between you and the victim it is never a solution to use physical violence because